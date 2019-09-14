October 17, 1961 - September 12, 2019
Darrel A. Kimminau, 57, of Lincoln passed away on September 12, 2019. Born October 17, 1961 to Arnold and Marie (Hubl) Kimminau in Hastings, NE. Darrel was a man of many talents working in architectural salvage, construction, refuse, and woodworking. He married Linda M. Friend on August 14, 1982 and they had two beautiful daughters. Darrel was an avid STL. Cardinals and Husker fan, loved music of all kinds, garage sales, working on the farm, loved the outdoors, and in his last two years he spent his time connecting with people sending videos and messages. Mostly Darrel cherished his time spent with his wife, two daughters, sons-in-law, and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda; daughters, Sara (Andrew) O'Connor, Nicole (John) Bring; grandchildren, Ava Jarecke, Jaxon and Jameson O'Connor, Evelyn and Vale Bring; father, Arnold Kimminau; siblings, Marlene (Mark) Pullmann, Dale (Mary) Kimminau, Karen Edmisten; mother-in-law, Lorene Friend; brothers-in-law, Fred (Lisa) Friend, Ken (Kelly) Friend, Bob (Denise) Friend, Tim (Lori) Friend; sister-in-law, Judy (Brad) Timberlake; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
Preceded in death by his mother, Marie; brother, Raymond; father in law, Robert Friend; grandparents; niece, Amanda Kimminau; brother-in-law, Randy Edmisten.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday (9-16-19) at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr, Lincoln, NE 68516. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m., with Rosary starting at 6 p.m., Sunday (9-15-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Nebraska State Stroke Association, nebraskastroke.org or Bryan Foundation for the Bryan Rehabilitation Unit, 1600 S. 48th St. Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
