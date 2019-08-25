Darnelle (Thunker) Braunsroth

November 9, 1935 – August 22, 2019
Darnelle Braunsroth passed away peacefully on August 22 in Denton. Darnelle was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leona Thunker. Darnelle is survived by her husband Mike Braunsroth; children: Rodney (wife Krista), Pleasant Dale; Gail, Denton; sister Anne Joelle, Lincoln; Bill (wife Sue), Loveland, Colo.; Steve, Lincoln, and Daryl (wife Virginia), Wahoo; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, and a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28. Both will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Denton. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to School Sisters of Christ the King.
