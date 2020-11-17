October 22, 1927 - November 8, 2020

Darlene Shrader, 93, of Crete, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1927, in Douglas, WY to Con and Blanch (Jones) Edwards. She started school at Happy Hollow, which was a rural school district near Douglas, WY. In 1934, her parents moved the family to a farm just outside of Ulysses, NE. Darlene attended rural school district 81 through the 8th grade, which was named Prairie Center by her maternal grandmother Bertha Jones.

In 1945, Darlene graduated from David City High School. Shortly after graduation, she enrolled at the National Business Institute in Lincoln, NE. When she had obtained her degree from NBI, she returned to David City, where she worked for various businesses as a secretary and bookkeeper. She met Bob Shrader, and the two were united in marriage on June 9, 1948, in Sycamore, IL. The couple resided in David City, and raised three children. Darlene sold Rawleigh products, World Book and sold art and craft supplies in a shop behind their house. She later worked for Region V in David City for 15 years. During retirement, she continued to work part-time at various jobs, and finally, officially retired at age 87.