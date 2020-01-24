Darlene Ruth Schropfer
Darlene Ruth Schropfer

Darlene Ruth Schropfer

January 26, 1935 - January 22, 2020

Darlene Ruth Schropfer, age 84, of Tobias, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Fairmont. Born January 26, 1935, in Strang, to William & Anna ( Paulsen ) Bumgarner.

Survivors: son; Robert & Chris Schropfer - Ohiowa, daughters: Audrey Betka Mager and husband Jim - Lincoln, Janet & John Siert - Eldora, IA, Mary Schropfer - Lincoln, Kay & Jay Knapp - Ord, sisters: Dorothy Hanson - Caldwell, ID, Delores Christensen - Ord, sister-in-law; Georgia Schropfer - Fairmont, 9 grandchildren 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ohiowa, with PMA Jim Germer officiating. Graveside service: Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Visitation: from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. John's Lutheran Church or to family to be directed to Memorials Rainbow Park in Ohiowa. Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Jan 26
Family Present for Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM
St John's Lutheran Church
510 S Summit St
Ohiowa, NE 68416
