Darlene Ruth Schropfer

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ohiowa, with PMA Jim Germer officiating. Graveside service: Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Visitation: from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. John's Lutheran Church or to family to be directed to Memorials Rainbow Park in Ohiowa. Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com