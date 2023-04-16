Darlene Richards

August 10, 1932 – April 9, 2023

Darlene Lillian Richards, 90, of Lincoln, died April 9, 2023. Born August 10, 1932 in Calvin, North Dakota, the daughter of Charles and Lillian Pierce. She married Clyde Richards on June 24, 1951. Darlene worked in office positions for a variety of firms during her life, concluding with several years in the Purchasing Department of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Survivors: daughter RaShelle (Rick) Alloway, son Barry (Nancy B) Richards, grandchildren Keith Richards, Cory (Lindsey) Richards, Eric (Ashley) Alloway, Joel (Kamali) Alloway, Christopher Alloway, Jessica (Craig) Ehlers and Katie Richards, great-grandchildren Mia, Mason, Ella, Ari, Easton and Khloe and former daughter-in-law Nancy J. Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clyde, son Steven, siblings, Vonnie Richards, Wyone (Don) Ferguson, Dollas (Harry) Carlson, William (Edna) Pierce and Lorayne (Lyle) Henke, and in-laws Dorothy (Emil) Svoboda and Delores (Spencer) Dorothy.

The family plans a private celebration of Darlene's life. The family suggests memorials be made to Tabitha Hospice Services or to the Capital Humane Society. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.