April 24, 1927 - Sept. 22, 2019
Darlene R. Nelson, age 92 years, of Seward, born April 24, 1927, passed away Sept. 22, 2019.
Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 – 8 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 26, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with Rev. Louis E. Griser officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery (Middle Creek). Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
