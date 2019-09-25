{{featured_button_text}}
Darlene R. Nelson

April 24, 1927 - Sept. 22, 2019

Darlene R. Nelson, age 92 years, of Seward, born April 24, 1927, passed away Sept. 22, 2019.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 – 8 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 26, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with Rev. Louis E. Griser officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery (Middle Creek). Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Events

Sep 26
Visitation
Thursday, September 26, 2019
1:00PM-8:30PM
Sep 26
Family Receiving Friends
Thursday, September 26, 2019
6:30PM-8:00PM
Sep 27
Funeral Service
Friday, September 27, 2019
10:30AM
Sep 27
Graveside Services and Interment
Friday, September 27, 2019
11:30AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery
1838 Alvo Road
Seward, NE 68434
