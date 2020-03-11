Darlene R.M. Brezina
May 16, 1947 – February 28, 2020

Darlene R.M. Brezina, May 16, 1947 – February 28, 2020, age 72, of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Jimmy Brezina of Lincoln; daughter, Lori (Terry) Marco of Omaha; son, Heath (Stephanie) Janssen of Lincoln; step-son, Dakota Brezina; grandchildren, Audrey and Reid Marco and Mariah Janssen; sisters, Charlotte (Ken) Maschmeier of Council Bluffs and Victoria Longwell of Lincoln; brothers, John Baker of Lincoln and Philip (Jean) Schultz of Council Bluffs; and many nieces and nephews.

She preceded in death by sons, Brian Janssen and Craig Janssen; parents, William Baker and Leva Baker Schultz; sisters, Jacqueline Willcoxon and Sharon Hubka; and brother, Mitcheal Baker.

Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 15th from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Lincoln Firefighters' Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane, Lincoln, Nebraska.

