Darlene Pearl (Brott) Morrissey of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Born August 19, 1935 in Tecumseh to Lloyd R. and Rosa E. (Brammann) Brott. Married Jack Dean Morrissey on June 19, 1953, from this union came two children, daughter Teresa Rose "Terri" and son Roger Lloyd. She loved to crochet, collect depression glass, and enjoyed country music. Darlene was an avid fan at Lincoln Saltdogs baseball games, and enjoyed Husker sports, and the Kansas City Royals.