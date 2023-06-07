Darlene Pearl (Brott) Morrissey
August 19, 1935 - June 3, 2023
Darlene Pearl (Brott) Morrissey of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Born August 19, 1935 in Tecumseh to Lloyd R. and Rosa E. (Brammann) Brott. Married Jack Dean Morrissey on June 19, 1953, from this union came two children, daughter Teresa Rose "Terri" and son Roger Lloyd. She loved to crochet, collect depression glass, and enjoyed country music. Darlene was an avid fan at Lincoln Saltdogs baseball games, and enjoyed Husker sports, and the Kansas City Royals.
Survived by daughter Terri Fraser; granddaughter Jen Fraser and partner Carl Scott, grandson Matthew Morrissey, granddaughter Sara and spouse JD Gregg; great-grandchildren Loghan, Ransom, Landon, Rylend, Oaklyn, Brynn, Brett, Drew, Barrett and Brendan.
Preceded in death by parents, husband, son, two sisters, and one brother.
Graveside services pending at Tecumseh Cemetery. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com