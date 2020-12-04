Darlene Mae Sorensen Cuddy

February 4, 1924 - December 1, 2020

Darlene Mae Sorensen Cuddy, 96, of Walton, Nebraska passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born February 4, 1924 on a farm called Hillcrest outside Arlington, Nebraska to Niels and Emma Myrtle May (Fadschild Christiansen) Sorensen. Her family lived on farms near Arlington, Elk City, Spiker and Blair. Darlene didn't go to kindergarten and skipped the sixth grade, so she graduated from Arlington High School at age 16 in 1940. Because she was so young, she stayed home for a couple of years, then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to go to the Lincoln School of Commerce and learn stenography.

She first got a job at Northeast High School and then at the Lincoln Steel Corporation. She and the other stenographers went to the Lincoln Steel company softball games. There a handsome LeRoy (Roy) Cuddy caught the eye of Darlene. “I thought he looked cute in his softball uniform.” Their romance began with a date at the Fireman's Ball. Many movies, dances, fishing dates, baseball and softball games later, they became engaged on Sept. 29, 1951. They were married the night before Easter Sunday on April 12, 1952. She sewed her wedding dress.