Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer age 94 years, Seward, formerly of Plainview, born Sept. 17, 1928, passed away March 25, 2023. Services: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Pastor Scott Bruick officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview, NE. Memorials may be made to the Mueri/Zimmer family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com