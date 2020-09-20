× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 28, 1935 - September 11, 2020

Darlene Louise Meyer of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 11, 2020 at age 84. She was born October 28, 1935 to Ervin and Martha Haecker and grew up on a farm west of Plymouth. Darlene was baptized on November 17, 1935 at Trinity Lutheran in Jansen, Nebraska and was confirmed on April 10, 1949 at Peace Lutheran in Plymouth, Nebraska. She attended Plymouth High School graduating in 1952 and then went onto Fairbury Junior College to further her education.

Darlene married Melvin Meyer on July 14, 1957 and together they raised two children, Becky and Joe. They spent the majority of their life in Wymore, Nebraska where she worked alongside Mel at their feed store, farm, and lumber yard. She also worked for Wymore Public Schools as a bus driver for 34 years. More recently, she volunteered at Barnabas Community and in other roles at Sheridan Lutheran. Darlene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her other passions were exercise, reading, gardening, and watching sports.