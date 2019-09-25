{{featured_button_text}}
Darlene June Michael

May 31, 1930 – September 21, 2019

Darlene June (Saathoff) Michael , 89, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home. Raised and schooled in Beatrice, NE. She moved to Lincoln where she took a job with Allied Insurance Co. She loved bowling and joined a league. It was there at the bowling alley where she met her future husband Mel and after a short courtship, they wed on April 8, 1961. They were married 58 years. They especially enjoyed weathering in Arizona for 16 of the last 25 years.

Surviving family: husband Mel; daughters Renee Michael (Dan Bernstein) and Teresa (Mike) McKinstry, son Randy (Juli) Michael; grandsons Scott McKinstry, Chad McKinstry and Justin McKinstry; great-granddaughter Eula Jankowski; sister-in-law Phyllis Michael and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Service to be held at Lincoln Memorial , 6800 S. 14 St., Friday Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at lincolnfh.com

Events

Sep 27
Celebration of Life
Friday, September 27, 2019
10:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
