April 26, 1927 - January 20, 2020
Darlene F. Smith, 92 of Syracuse, formerly Cook, died Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Apr. 26, 1927 to Elmer & Hattie (Bailey) Johnson. Survived by: Children: Cheryl (Barney) Doeden of Syracuse, Daryl Smith & Ron Novak of Columbus, Ron (Colleen) Smith of Cook; 4 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Norma Smith.
Funeral services: Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 A.M. at the St. Paul's UCC (Osage) in rural Cook. Burial: 2 P.M. at the Rosewood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation: Thurs., Jan. 23 from 9 A.M. till 9 P.M. with family from 5:30 – 7 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
