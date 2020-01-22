Darlene F. Smith
Darlene F. Smith

April 26, 1927 - January 20, 2020

Darlene F. Smith, 92 of Syracuse, formerly Cook, died Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Apr. 26, 1927 to Elmer & Hattie (Bailey) Johnson. Survived by: Children: Cheryl (Barney) Doeden of Syracuse, Daryl Smith & Ron Novak of Columbus, Ron (Colleen) Smith of Cook; 4 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Norma Smith.

Funeral services: Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 A.M. at the St. Paul's UCC (Osage) in rural Cook. Burial: 2 P.M. at the Rosewood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation: Thurs., Jan. 23 from 9 A.M. till 9 P.M. with family from 5:30 – 7 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
3288 R Rd
Cook, NE 68329
Jan 24
Graveside Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
Rosewood Cemetery
1298 I Street
Palmyra, NE 68418
