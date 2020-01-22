Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Darlene F. Smith, 92 of Syracuse, formerly Cook, died Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Apr. 26, 1927 to Elmer & Hattie (Bailey) Johnson. Survived by: Children: Cheryl (Barney) Doeden of Syracuse, Daryl Smith & Ron Novak of Columbus, Ron (Colleen) Smith of Cook; 4 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Norma Smith.

Funeral services: Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 A.M. at the St. Paul's UCC (Osage) in rural Cook. Burial: 2 P.M. at the Rosewood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation: Thurs., Jan. 23 from 9 A.M. till 9 P.M. with family from 5:30 – 7 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com