Darlene F. Slezak
March 16, 1932 - July 30, 2020
Service 10;30 a.m. Thursday United Methodist Church Milligan, NE. Visitation Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Milligan. Memorials to Methodist Church, Milligan Fire & Rescue or Milligan Library. www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
