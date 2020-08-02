You have permission to edit this article.
Darlene F. Slezak
Darlene F. Slezak

Darlene F. Slezak

March 16, 1932 - July 30, 2020

Service 10;30 a.m. Thursday United Methodist Church Milligan, NE. Visitation Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Milligan. Memorials to Methodist Church, Milligan Fire & Rescue or Milligan Library. www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

