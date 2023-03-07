Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Family will receive friends from 6 – 7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight, with Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic education (Pius or Aquinas Catholic Schools), Masses or to the Assumption Catholic Church Parish.