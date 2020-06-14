Darlene E. Harms, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born August 3, 1927 in Plymouth, NE to Ernest and Alvina (Fangmeyer) Grummert. She married Paul Harms on July 17, 1945 and the two of them operated a produce business in Strang, NE over 20 years. She later worked at the ALPO plant in Crete, NE. she was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lincoln, F.O.E. Auxiliary, and the Auxiliary Hall of Fame. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and gardening.