August 3, 1927 - June 11, 2020
Darlene E. Harms, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born August 3, 1927 in Plymouth, NE to Ernest and Alvina (Fangmeyer) Grummert. She married Paul Harms on July 17, 1945 and the two of them operated a produce business in Strang, NE over 20 years. She later worked at the ALPO plant in Crete, NE. she was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lincoln, F.O.E. Auxiliary, and the Auxiliary Hall of Fame. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her son Melvin (Nancy) Harms of Lincoln, NE and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Dixie, brothers Elmer and Melvin Grummert and sister Leona Schisow.
Graveside services will be Monday, June 15 at 10:00 am at the Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street Lincoln. Please meet at Gate 2. Visitation will be Sunday, June 14 from 2-5 pm at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Our Savior Lutheran Church – Lincoln. Condolences online at Lincolnfh.com.
