February 21, 2020
Darlene “Darla” Elizabeth Cummings, 74, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020.
Darla is survived by husband of 52 years; Larry Cummings, daughters Krista Scott and Amber Cummings, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Funeral: 1 pm Thursday, Feb. 27, with visitation 2 hours prior at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. Condolences: lincolnccfh.com
