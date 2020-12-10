Darlene (Daharsh) Barnett

July 18, 1927 - December 6, 2020

Darlene (Daharsh) Barnett, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend was born on July 18, 1927 and died December 6, 2020. After being the first child, her parents, Lloyd and Gladys Daharsh, gave her three siblings Evelyn (Don) Nelson, Richard (Norma) Daharsh, and Nancy (Monte) Buel. While attending Lincoln High School, Darlene worked at the Lincoln News Agency.

In 1949 she found her true love and partner. Marriage to Floyd Barnett came on March 11, 1949, and lasted long after his death in 2005. After marriage Darlene became a "home maker”. She truly made a welcoming, comforting home for her family and anyone else who ventured into her path. Not only taking care of her own family, she accepted with open arms anyone her children or husband brought home while serving as the neighborhood mom for those who moms were working out of their homes.