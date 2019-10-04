{{featured_button_text}}

September 28, 2019

Darlene Adams, 83, Chambers, died September 28, 2019 in Norfolk, NE. Owner of Chambers State Bank, Chambers, NE.

Survivors: son Larry Adams and wife Gayle, Chambers; daughter Joline “Jo” Adams, Lincoln; siblings Edythe “Muffy” Justin, Bernard Grimes and Richard Grimes, Chambers; brother-in-law Dale Adams, Summerset, SD; grandchildren Mary Barber and Patrick Adams.

Visitation at 1:00 pm, Celebration of Life at 2:30 pm on October 7, 2019 at Biglin's Mortuary, O'Neill. Interment of ashes at Chambers Cemetery. Darlene loved ice cream so join the family for a treat at Chambers Community Center after the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Chambers Volunteer Fire Dept.

Events

Oct 7
Visitation
Monday, October 7, 2019
1:00PM
Oct 7
Celebration of Life
Monday, October 7, 2019
2:30PM
