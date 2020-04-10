Darleen May (Papke) Isley

May 9, 1924 - April 6, 2020
Darleen May Isley (Papke), 95, formerly of Firth, Nebraska, passed away April 6, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Darleen was born on May 9, 1924, in Pine Bluff, Wyoming, to William and Leora (Erhlich) Papke. Darleen was a homemaker and caterer. She was amazingly talented and a chef extraordinaire: cooking, baking, sewing, painting, haircutting, decorating, gardening, floral arrangements. There was not anything she could not do; and she won many contests because of her amazing artistic talent. Her immediate and extended family all have very fond memories of her delicious pies and cinnamon rolls. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Firth, and her and Eugene were active members of Gideons International for many years.
Darleen is survived by her daughters Sheryll (husband Thell) Hallsted of Fort Smith, AR, Diane Kats of Lincoln, NE, and Teri Beth Israel of Fort Smith, AR. Grandchildren: Gale Hallsted, Dawn (husband Jerry) Cook, ReGina Rotert, Darin Kats, Derek (wife Grace) Kats and Danielle Kats. Great-Grandchildren, Dustin Cook, Blake (wife Lindsey) Cook, Madison Rotert, Lucas Rotert, Yiimika Kats and Naira Kats. Great-Great-Grandchildren: Eliza and Daly Cook. Sister Donna Riggs of Olathe, KS, and several nieces and nephews of both Darleen and Eugene. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Noval Papke, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and her loving husband of 59 years, Eugene Isley.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the Evangelical Free Church in Firth, NE. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
