Darleen May (Papke) Isley

Darleen May Isley (Papke), 95, formerly of Firth, Nebraska, passed away April 6, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Darleen was born on May 9, 1924, in Pine Bluff, Wyoming, to William and Leora (Erhlich) Papke. Darleen was a homemaker and caterer. She was amazingly talented and a chef extraordinaire: cooking, baking, sewing, painting, haircutting, decorating, gardening, floral arrangements. There was not anything she could not do; and she won many contests because of her amazing artistic talent. Her immediate and extended family all have very fond memories of her delicious pies and cinnamon rolls. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Firth, and her and Eugene were active members of Gideons International for many years.