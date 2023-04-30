September 23, 1927—April 26, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Darleen M. Jacka announce her passing on April 26, 2023, at the age of 95. She was a wonderful woman who was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Darleen was born to Herman Lenard Janssen and Lena Dora Janssen (Johnson) on September 23, 1927 in Sterling, NE. The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Darleen. She loved spending time with her family, painting intricate flowers on china, and working in her garden and flower beds. She also found joy in her work as a teacher and as a manager for Montgomery Ward. Darleen loved surrounding herself with people and found many friends as she devoted much of her time to her church. She proudly volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and led the prayer tree for those in trying times.

Darleen was predeceased by her husband, Willard C. Jacka; her children: David C. Jacka and Larry Lee Jacka; her parents, Herman and Lena Dora Janssen; her sister, Geraldine Chritton (Harold); and her brother, Darwyn Janssen (Marlene). Darleen will be forever remembered by her grandchildren: Jeffrey Jacka (Liz) and Jennifer Jancich (Bryan); great-grandsons: Bentley and Bennet Jancich; along with numerous other family members and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., located at Roper and Sons 3950 Hohensee Drive in Lincoln, NE. Viewing will precede the services and begin at 12:00 p.m.. Refreshments will be served following the service, and then a burial service will be held in Tecumseh, NE.