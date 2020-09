Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Darla M. (Planer) Hutchison, 56, of Lincoln, NE, entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. A private service was held.Interment at Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.