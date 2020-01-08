January 7, 1972 - January 6, 2020
Darin Jay Gable, age 48, died peacefully on January 6, 2020 in Lincoln surrounded by his loving family and friends. Darin was born on January 7, 1972 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard and Carolyn (Kroese) Gable. Darin graduated from Waverly High School in 1990. While at Waverly, he was a proud member of the FFA, earning STAR Farmer and the American FFA Degree. A passionate agriculturalist, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a certificate in Agriculture.
Darin is survived by his daughter, Brianna Gable; girlfriend, Darla Bodfield; mother, Carolyn Gable; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jami Gable; niece, Mercedes; aunts: Nancy Kroese and Linda Fox; uncle, Ken Kroese; as well as many cousins, friends, and loved ones. Preceded in death by father, Richard Gable; grandparents, Herman and Opal Kroese; grandparents, James and Rose Gable and Dorothy Gable; aunt, Dorianne Gable; friend Chad Johnson.
Memorial Service: 10:00 am Saturday, January 11, at Bethlehem Covenant Church, 18841 N. 98 St, Waverly. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com