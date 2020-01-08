Darin Jay Gable, age 48, died peacefully on January 6, 2020 in Lincoln surrounded by his loving family and friends. Darin was born on January 7, 1972 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard and Carolyn (Kroese) Gable. Darin graduated from Waverly High School in 1990. While at Waverly, he was a proud member of the FFA, earning STAR Farmer and the American FFA Degree. A passionate agriculturalist, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a certificate in Agriculture.