Danny Thompson

November 23, 2020

Danny Thompson, resident of Cheyenne, WY, went to be with the lord on Monday November 23rd 2020 after a long and courageous battle with COPD. Danny was a man with a quick wit and a kind heart, beloved by all whose lives he touched. He received a Good Conduct Award, a Navy "E" Award, and a National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy on August 3, 1979, at the rank of EN3.

He is survived by his daughter Stephany Creech (Thomas) and his beloved siblings Bryant Thompson (Mary), Virgina “Ginny” Ruge, Robert Thompson (Vicky), Alice Delay, Rosezetta Larchick (Jeff), Cleve Thompson, and his youngest sister Irene Piper (Ken). As well as a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Douglas Thompson, mother Irene Ruth Thompson, sister Sandra Maureen Thompson, sister Gladys Hardy, brother Wayne Rulla, brother John Thompson, and brothers-in-law: Maurice “Bud” Ruge, and Dawson Delay.

A small funeral service in honor of his memory shall take place at 10:00am on Tuesday December, 15th at Howe Mortuary in Longmont Colorado. The service will also be live streamed for family members who are unable to attend. After which he shall be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.