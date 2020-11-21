 Skip to main content
Danley Ray Sears
Danley Ray Sears

April 24, 1959 - November 19, 2020

Danley Ray Sears, age 61, of Firth previously Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Danley was born April 24, 1959 to Maynard and Marlys (Hawthorne) Sears at Methodist Hospital Omaha, NE.

A visitation will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln from 3-6pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park at 2pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 please meet at the funeral home at 1:30pm. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to the family for future designation. Condolences www.lincolnfh.com.

