× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 17, 1980 - March 29, 2020

Danielle Renee Olsen, 39, died March 29, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born in Lincoln on July 17, 1980 to Ronald Claydean “Curl” and Luanne Sue (Ohlschwager) Olsen. She was an RN and enjoyed working at Bryan Medical Center East in the ICU & CCU. Danielle enjoyed living in Ft. Lauderdale, FL before returning to Lincoln. She was very proud of her son Isaiah and enjoyed spending time with him.

Danielle is survived by her son Isaiah Rollie; mother Luanne Jones; brother Joshua Olsen; grandmothers Marty Ohlschwager all of Lincoln, & Betty Hickerson of Broken Bow, NE; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; grandfathers, Edward Ohlschwager Jr. and Claydean “Curl” Olsen

.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Please visit www.bmlfh.com to leave a condolence and/or contact information to be notified when a date is determined. Memorials to the family for later designation.

To send flowers to the family of Danielle Olsen , please visit Tribute Store.