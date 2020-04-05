Danielle Renee Olsen
View Comments

Danielle Renee Olsen

{{featured_button_text}}
Danielle Renee Olsen

July 17, 1980 - March 29, 2020

Danielle Renee Olsen, 39, died March 29, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born in Lincoln on July 17, 1980 to Ronald Claydean “Curl” and Luanne Sue (Ohlschwager) Olsen. She was an RN and enjoyed working at Bryan Medical Center East in the ICU & CCU. Danielle enjoyed living in Ft. Lauderdale, FL before returning to Lincoln. She was very proud of her son Isaiah and enjoyed spending time with him.

Danielle is survived by her son Isaiah Rollie; mother Luanne Jones; brother Joshua Olsen; grandmothers Marty Ohlschwager all of Lincoln, & Betty Hickerson of Broken Bow, NE; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; grandfathers, Edward Ohlschwager Jr. and Claydean “Curl” Olsen

.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Please visit www.bmlfh.com to leave a condolence and/or contact information to be notified when a date is determined. Memorials to the family for later designation.

To send flowers to the family of Danielle Olsen, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News