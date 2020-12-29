February 10, 1953 - December 25, 2020

Daniel Walter Bloch, 67, a Child of God went home to his Heavenly Father Christmas Day, 12/25/2020 in Lincoln. Born February 10, 1953 in Elwood, NE in Gosper County. The Bloch family moved to Lincoln when he was three. Dann was a hard, industrious worker his entire life; his work ethic started at a young age helping his family with various jobs growing up. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1971, then proceeded to Southeast Community College in Milford for an electrical degree. His degree took him to work at Korsmeyer Electrical Supply. November 1st, 1976 he helped start Husker Electric Supply Company, working there until his death.

You could say his work defined him however, his real enjoyment came from his faith, family, and baseball. A Missouri Synod Lutheran his whole life, the church taught him the tenants of a Christian Faith. He was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln, NE in 1967 professing Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior. Dann was a member of Redeemer Lutheran in Lincoln at the time of his passing. Blessed with a servant's heart, Dann helped his congregation as well as family and friends alike. Dann wed the love of his life Donna Raddatz in 1982, blissfully married for 38 years. Donna was his rock and his “compass,” both literally and figuratively.