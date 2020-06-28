Daniel W Wingard M.D.
View Comments

Daniel W Wingard M.D.

{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel W Wingard M.D.

July 13, 1931 - April 18, 2020

Dan was born July 13, 1931 in Akron, Ohio and passed away peacefully April 18, 2020 in Lincoln supported by his loving daughter Kathleen. Dan had a long career as an anesthesiologist and became well known for his research particularly in malignant hyperthermia. Dan is survived by his children Kathleen (Alyx Knight), Brenda (Ed Haynes) and Dan (Missy). Private family services.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Wingard, M.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News