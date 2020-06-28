Daniel W Wingard M.D.

Dan was born July 13, 1931 in Akron, Ohio and passed away peacefully April 18, 2020 in Lincoln supported by his loving daughter Kathleen. Dan had a long career as an anesthesiologist and became well known for his research particularly in malignant hyperthermia. Dan is survived by his children Kathleen (Alyx Knight), Brenda (Ed Haynes) and Dan (Missy). Private family services.