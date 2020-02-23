December 30, 1945 - January 30, 2020
Daniel Richard Vasgird was born December 30, 1945. He died January 30, 2020. He grew up in Tampa, Florida, and received his B.A. in Sociology & Economics and M.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Riverside. He earned his PhD. in Social Psychology from Syracuse University and was a NIMH Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley.
Dan was a well-respected research conduct ethicist. During his career he was Director of the Offices of Research Integrity, Compliance & Ethics for West Virginia University; Director of the Office for Research Compliance Services for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Director of the Office for Responsible Conduct of Research for Columbia University, and Research Compliance Officer for the City University of New York. He was also senior research scientist for the NYC Department of Health, and Associate Professor for Columbia University School of Public Health, CUNY, and SUNY Downstate Medical School.
He participated in NIH peer review panels on research ethics and wrote and presented extensively in the areas of research ethics and human research protections. Dan conceived and developed a widely used web-based Responsible Conduct for Research (RCR) training program for the U.S. Office of Research Integrity and Columbia University. His wife Susan nicknamed him “Sheriff Dan” because he strived to do the right thing and educate others about the importance of responsible conduct in research. His passion spilled over to his colleagues in the field who considered him a mentor and pioneer.
Dan lived life to its fullest and brought laughter, love, and joy to all those who came in contact with him both personally and professionally. He was a voracious reader and loved travel, movies, music, and meaningful discussions with family, friends and colleagues.
Dan is survived by his wife Susan Schenk, son Mischa, brother Tom (Marion) of Grass Valley, CA, brother-in-law Bob (Maryann) Schenk of Brick, NJ, nieces and nephews, Megan and Kevin Schenk, Teresa and Daniel Vasgird, and Natasha (William) Carreno. He was preceded in death by his parents Julia Kelso and Adolph Stanley Vasgird.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Roper and Sons, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Union of Concerned Scientists, 2 Brattle Square, Cambridge, MA 02138-3780. https://www.ucsusa.org. Condolences online at roperandsons.com