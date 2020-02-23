December 30, 1945 - January 30, 2020

Daniel Richard Vasgird was born December 30, 1945. He died January 30, 2020. He grew up in Tampa, Florida, and received his B.A. in Sociology & Economics and M.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Riverside. He earned his PhD. in Social Psychology from Syracuse University and was a NIMH Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley.

Dan was a well-respected research conduct ethicist. During his career he was Director of the Offices of Research Integrity, Compliance & Ethics for West Virginia University; Director of the Office for Research Compliance Services for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Director of the Office for Responsible Conduct of Research for Columbia University, and Research Compliance Officer for the City University of New York. He was also senior research scientist for the NYC Department of Health, and Associate Professor for Columbia University School of Public Health, CUNY, and SUNY Downstate Medical School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}