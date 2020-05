Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Daniel R. Weins, 36, of Lincoln, passed away May 3, 2020. Graveside Service: 10 a.m. May 8, at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Visitation: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., family present 1 – 4 p.m., May 7 at Wyuka Funeral Home. When attending please abide by Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com