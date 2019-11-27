Daniel R. Kehler
0 comments

Daniel R. Kehler

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel R. Kehler

July 19, 1957 - November 24, 2019

Daniel R. Kehler age 62, of Lincoln went to his heavenly home on November 24, 2019. He was born in Lincoln on July 19, 1957.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Christ Place Church, 1111 Old Cheney Rd. Lincoln. Visitation Friday, November 29th, Noon until 8:00 P.M. Family will greet friends from 6-8 P.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Madonna' Angel Dog Program, the Capitol Humane Society or the family. Online condolences at www.wyuka.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News