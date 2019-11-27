Daniel R. Kehler age 62, of Lincoln went to his heavenly home on November 24, 2019. He was born in Lincoln on July 19, 1957.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Christ Place Church, 1111 Old Cheney Rd. Lincoln. Visitation Friday, November 29th, Noon until 8:00 P.M. Family will greet friends from 6-8 P.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Madonna' Angel Dog Program, the Capitol Humane Society or the family. Online condolences at www.wyuka.com