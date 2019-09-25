{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel L Seelhoff

September 20, 2019

Daniel L Seelhoff, 50, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Kearney on September 20, 2019. Born on July 2, 1969 to Colyne (Schreiner) Seelhoff and Arlan Seelhoff in Lincoln.

Celebration of life will be noon - 5 p.m. Sunday at VFW 3340 W A St, Lincoln. Memorials may be given to any LincOne location in Dan's name. Condolences may be left online at lincolnccfh.com

Events

Sep 29
Celebration of Life
Sunday, September 29, 2019
12:00PM-5:00PM
VFW - Lincoln
3340 W A Street
Lincoln, NE 68522
