September 20, 2019
Daniel L Seelhoff, 50, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Kearney on September 20, 2019. Born on July 2, 1969 to Colyne (Schreiner) Seelhoff and Arlan Seelhoff in Lincoln.
Celebration of life will be noon - 5 p.m. Sunday at VFW 3340 W A St, Lincoln. Memorials may be given to any LincOne location in Dan's name. Condolences may be left online at lincolnccfh.com
