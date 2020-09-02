× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Joseph Ott

April 30, 1953 - September 1, 2020

Daniel J. Ott, 67, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE, where he was cared for by his family: his beloved wife of 46 years, Lyla; and adored children, Justin Ott and Amanda Gilbert, as he braved his final struggle with pancreatic cancer. Assisting were Amanda's husband, Josh, and their son, Ryker. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at CHI Hospice, who provided compassionate care to both Dan and his family.

Dan was born on April 30, 1953, in Des Moines, IA, and adopted by the late Oliver and Eunice (Flynn) Ott, supportive and loving parents. Dan started his first business, mowing lawns, at age 13. When he turned 16, he began working at the corner grocery store, Hinky Dinky. In 1985, at age 32, he owned the store, and several others, with a group of partners. The group sold the stores in 1999, allowing Dan to begin a new career – retirement – at age 47. Working hard worked out well for Dan, but he also understood that success would not have been possible without the many people he loved and respected along the way: his family, friends, partners, employees and customers.