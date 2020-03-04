Daniel Joseph Ostransky
You have free articles remaining.
March 16, 1938 – Feb 29, 2020
Family to receive friends at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Friday, March 6 from 5-7 pm; 6800 South 14th Street Lincoln, 68512. Funeral service at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, March 7 at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at https://nebraskafca.org/donors/.
To send flowers to the family of Daniel Ostransky, please visit Tribute Store.