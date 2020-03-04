Daniel Joseph Ostransky

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Family to receive friends at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Friday, March 6 from 5-7 pm; 6800 South 14th Street Lincoln, 68512. Funeral service at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, March 7 at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at https://nebraskafca.org/donors/.