Daniel Joseph Ostransky

March 16, 1938 – Feb 29, 2020

Family to receive friends at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Friday, March 6 from 5-7 pm; 6800 South 14th Street Lincoln, 68512. Funeral service at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, March 7 at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at https://nebraskafca.org/donors/.

