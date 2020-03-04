Daniel Joseph Benes
February 21, 1932 - March 1, 2020

Daniel Joseph Benes passed away in the evening of March 1st. He was surrounded by his family. Dan was born in Valparaiso, NE on February 21, 1932. His parents were Andrew and Josephine (Hajek) Benes. He was one of eight children. Dan grew up on a farm and after attending school knew that farming was what he wanted to do.

He met his wife Dorothy (Sabatka) at a dance at the Weston Opera House and they were married on May 1, 1957 at St. John's Catholic Church in Weston NE. They made their home on a farm a few miles north of Lincoln; where he row cropped and raised cattle. He didn't retire from farming until he was 86 years old. They have four children: Sharon (husband Dennis Klimes), Duane (wife Debbie Wagner), Eileen (husband Mike Faughn), and Alan (wife Sharon McMichael). They have 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Dan loved his Catholic Faith and was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church. He also loved his Czech heritage and was in the singing group Capital City Czech Choraliers for many years. He volunteered at the Matt Talbot kitchen and was a member of the WFLA Association. Dan and Dorothy went on many trips together including Mexico and the Czech Republic. Nothing was more important to Dan than his family and he was so proud of each and every one of them.

Survived by wife Dorothy Benes; his four children, their spouses and children and grandchildren; Sister Eleanor Baxa and her husband Joseph; Brother-in-law Arnold Kouma and his wife Gerri; Brother-in-law Rodney Mach; Brother-in-law John Sabatka and Sister-in-law Paulette Sabatka. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ernest and wife Lillian, Paul and wife Helen, Robert, and Jerome; and his sisters Frances and husband Ray Hottovy, Margaret Kouma; and Sister-in-law Rita Mach.

Viewing 1-9 pm Friday (family present 5-7 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Rosary 10:30 am Saturday followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at North American Martyrs, 1101 Iasaac Dr., Lincoln. Burial, Lincoln Memorial Park, Lincoln. Memorials to North American Martyrs or Pink Sisters. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 7
Rosary
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1101 Isaac Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
Mar 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1101 Isaac Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
Mar 7
Interment
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:30PM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
