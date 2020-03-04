February 21, 1932 - March 1, 2020

Daniel Joseph Benes passed away in the evening of March 1st. He was surrounded by his family. Dan was born in Valparaiso, NE on February 21, 1932. His parents were Andrew and Josephine (Hajek) Benes. He was one of eight children. Dan grew up on a farm and after attending school knew that farming was what he wanted to do.

He met his wife Dorothy (Sabatka) at a dance at the Weston Opera House and they were married on May 1, 1957 at St. John's Catholic Church in Weston NE. They made their home on a farm a few miles north of Lincoln; where he row cropped and raised cattle. He didn't retire from farming until he was 86 years old. They have four children: Sharon (husband Dennis Klimes), Duane (wife Debbie Wagner), Eileen (husband Mike Faughn), and Alan (wife Sharon McMichael). They have 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Dan loved his Catholic Faith and was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church. He also loved his Czech heritage and was in the singing group Capital City Czech Choraliers for many years. He volunteered at the Matt Talbot kitchen and was a member of the WFLA Association. Dan and Dorothy went on many trips together including Mexico and the Czech Republic. Nothing was more important to Dan than his family and he was so proud of each and every one of them.