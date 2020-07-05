× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 29, 1946 - June 30, 2020

Daniel Jay Cosson, 73, of Lincoln died June 30, 2020 at his home. Born on August 29, 1946 in Scottsbluff, NE to KJ and Martha Cosson. Dan was an owner of a pivot irrigation business and also was a teacher and preacher in the Lutheran Church. His life motto was to work hard, play hard, treat life as a gift, and learn to laugh at himself. He loved people.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Karen, of 52 years; Children, Aaron Cosson of Lincoln, Matthew (Mikki) Cosson of Atlanta; Grandchildren, Riley, Jack, Ethan, Emma and Josie; Siblings, Ken and Laurie; Brother and Sisters-in-Law, Roger (Harriet) Holtzen and Gary (Judy) Holtzen; Nieces & nephews.

Memorials can be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to The Voice of Martyrs. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

To send flowers to the family of Daniel Cosson , please visit Tribute Store.