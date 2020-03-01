February 23, 2020

Daniel James Runyan passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age of 62 in Salvo, NC. After graduating from Northeast High School, he received his Engineering Degree from UNL. During his time at UNL Dan worked for Commonwealth Electric Co. After graduation Dan began his career as a Mechanical Engineer designing electrical breakers for Square D. During his career as an engineer Dan was responsible for several breaker designs and patents. He always had a love for science and was acknowledged as one of the greatest minds in the engineering world.

Dan loved the ocean and windsurfing, which is why he was drawn to the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he made his home for the last 20 years. While living on the outer banks Dan started an electrical contracting company called NC. Alternative Energy, installing solar systems, wind turbines and electrical service work.

Dan made lots of friends through the years windsurfing and traveling to different surf spots around the US and Mexico. Dan had a huge heart and he would help anyone with anything. He will be greatly missed by his Hatteras friends and family.