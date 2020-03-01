February 23, 2020
Daniel James Runyan passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age of 62 in Salvo, NC. After graduating from Northeast High School, he received his Engineering Degree from UNL. During his time at UNL Dan worked for Commonwealth Electric Co. After graduation Dan began his career as a Mechanical Engineer designing electrical breakers for Square D. During his career as an engineer Dan was responsible for several breaker designs and patents. He always had a love for science and was acknowledged as one of the greatest minds in the engineering world.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan loved the ocean and windsurfing, which is why he was drawn to the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he made his home for the last 20 years. While living on the outer banks Dan started an electrical contracting company called NC. Alternative Energy, installing solar systems, wind turbines and electrical service work.
Dan made lots of friends through the years windsurfing and traveling to different surf spots around the US and Mexico. Dan had a huge heart and he would help anyone with anything. He will be greatly missed by his Hatteras friends and family.
Survivors include Mom, Barb Runyan Lincoln, Brothers, Ron (Amy) Runyan Lincoln, Tim (Cheryl) Runyan Clarinda IA, Mick Runyan Waverly. Nieces and Nephews, Megan Morrison, Lindsey, Kaylee, Ella, Ava, Chloe Runyan and Timmy Morrison. Preceded in death by Dad Jim Runyan, Maternal Mother Shirley Runyan, Grandparents Wright and Eva Runyan, Violet Elshire, Several Aunts and Uncles.
A celebration of Dan's life has not yet been arranged. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com