Daniel J. McCarty, 90 of Yankton, SD, formerly of Lincoln, passed away October 28, 2020. Dan was born on November 29, 1929, in York, Nebraska to Joseph and Lucy (Richards) McCarty. He graduated from St Joseph High School in York in 1948 and attended UNL for two years. Dan served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955, two and a half of those years were served over seas. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Van Ert in 1958. Dan worked for the ASCS office for many years.