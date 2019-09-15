August 28, 2019
Daniel J. Gorman, 33, of Lincoln formerly of Tecumseh and Sterling passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 28, 2019.
Survivors include two daughters, Cameron Frieburghouse and Cortney Gorman; his mother, Cynthia (William) Nichols of Sterling; two brothers, Jeremiah (Michelle) Gorman along with their children, Mark, Ethan, Abby, Alysa and Samuel, Christopher (Chelsy) Gorman along with their children Arrison, Britton and Triton. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Britton Gorman and Grandma Rose Davison.
Celebration of Life: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 A.M., St. John Lutheran Church, Sterling The body has been cremated, no visitation. Memorials: family. Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling in charge of arrangements. www.foxfuneralhome.net
