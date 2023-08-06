Daniel Howard Belohlavy

July 31, 2023 - April 16, 1969

Daniel Howard Belohlavy, 54, of Valparaiso, NE lost his 3 ½ year battle with cancer going to meet his son Wyatt Daniel in a better place on July 31, 2023.

Daniel was born on April 16, 1969, to Jerry Paul and Mary Alline Belohlavy in Lincoln, NE. After Dan graduated from Raymond Central Jr/Sr High School in 1988, he went on to study Auto Mechanics at SCC – Milford.

Dan was predeceased by his son Wyatt Daniel Laws and parents Jerry and Mary Belohlavy, close friends Roland Lusins and Mark Neighbor. He is survived by his lifelong partner and best friend Jasmine Laws, sister Norah Christine Stephen (Dave) of Firth, NE, brother Martin Steve Belohlavy of Vermillion, SD, sister Jerry Pauline Belohlavy of Round Rock, TX, and sister Sharon Renee Smith (Rick) of Leander, TX as well as nephews Victor Paul Belohlavy and Nathan Joseph Stephen.

Dan began his career at Midas in Lincoln NE while also working part time as a bouncer at the Night Before Lounge for many years. He then worked at Firestone before moving to Anderson Ford Lincoln of Lincoln NE where he finished his career.

Dan was a long-time member of the Lincoln Gun & Skeet Club and the NSSA. Throughout his life, he competed in numerous shooting competitions at all levels including the US Open and Olympic trials. He won numerous competitions and awards. Dan continued to shoot throughout his battle with cancer, last competing mid-June. Additionally, he was an avid upland bird hunter and fisherman. Throughout Dan's sporting activities many lifelong bonds and friendships were forged

Special thanks to all who supported Dan and helped to him continue to live his life in a big way: Fellow sportsmen, the amazing support system of co-workers, Mike Anderson (especially during Wyatt and Dan's illnesses), his medical team, and JOL Hospice.

In lieu of a traditional memorial service, a memorial shoot in Dan's memory will be held at the Lincoln Gun Club at a later date.

In lieu of memorials/flowers, donations may be made to the cancer organization of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.