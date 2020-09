Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dan Daryl Scott of Lincoln, NE passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Dan was born July 12,1944 in Creston, IA. Retired Nebraska State Trooper.

Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Sept. 14, 2020 at Garner Township Cemetery in Bridgewater, IA. Meet and Greet with Family, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm Tues., Sept. 15, 2020 at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln, NE.