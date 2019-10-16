{{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 1934 - October 13, 2019

Dan C. Searle, 85, of Lincoln passed away October 13, 2019. Born July 14, 1934 in Santa Cruz, CA to Cecil and Alice (Graves) Searle. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Dan was a salesman for Butternut Coffee. He was a member of the American Legion Post #3 and served as a Boy Scout leader.

Family members include his sons Kevin (Patti) Searle, Waverly and Steven (Nancy) Searle, Austin, TX; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; brother Duane and sister Diane.

Cremation, no visitation. Memorials to American Legion Post #3 or American Cancer Society. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com

