October 27, 1958 - July 2, 2019
Dan Aschwege, 60, of Kearney died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home in Kearney. Daniel Lee Aschwege was born October 27, 1958 in Lincoln to Jack and Darlene (Nelson) vonAschwege. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln East High School with the class of 1977. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration on December 18, 1982. He then went on to earn his law degree and graduated from UNL-College of Law on May 10, 1986.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Marissa vonAschwege of Kearney, Nicole vonAschwege of Lincoln, and Jacquelyn vonAschwege of Kearney; brothers, Douglas Aschwege of Omaha and David Aschwege of Lincoln; sister, Diane Carlson of Lincoln; ex-wife, DeeDee Rose-Carpenter of Kearney; as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dolly vonAschwege.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Rev. Duane Duley will officiate. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.