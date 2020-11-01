Dan Andrewjeski
May 8, 1950 - October 26, 2020
Dan Andrewjeski, of Eagle, passed away 10/26/2020. Dan was born in Lincoln to Leonard & Marian Andrewjeski on May 8th, 1950. After graduation, he pursued a career in the heating and air conditioning business. He spent many years operating his business, Cardan Sheet Metal in Palmyra, NE and retired in 2005.
Dan is survived by partner Kelly Halvorsen. Sons, Jason (Tiffany) of Bonner Springs, KS, and Nick of Ashland, NE. Daughters Jody (Rick) Hickman of Knoxville, TN, and Skylar Halvorsen of Eagle, NE. Grandsons, Parker Brake, JD Andrewjeski, Owen Andrewjeski, Matt Hickman, Andrew Hickman & Mason Hickman. Granddaughters, Emily Hickman & Octavia Nekuda. Sister, Marlene Love.
Memorials to family for later designation. Condolences at Aspencare.com
