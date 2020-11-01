 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dan Andrewjeski
View Comments

Dan Andrewjeski

{{featured_button_text}}

Dan Andrewjeski

May 8, 1950 - October 26, 2020

Dan Andrewjeski, of Eagle, passed away 10/26/2020. Dan was born in Lincoln to Leonard & Marian Andrewjeski on May 8th, 1950. After graduation, he pursued a career in the heating and air conditioning business. He spent many years operating his business, Cardan Sheet Metal in Palmyra, NE and retired in 2005.

Dan is survived by partner Kelly Halvorsen. Sons, Jason (Tiffany) of Bonner Springs, KS, and Nick of Ashland, NE. Daughters Jody (Rick) Hickman of Knoxville, TN, and Skylar Halvorsen of Eagle, NE. Grandsons, Parker Brake, JD Andrewjeski, Owen Andrewjeski, Matt Hickman, Andrew Hickman & Mason Hickman. Granddaughters, Emily Hickman & Octavia Nekuda. Sister, Marlene Love.

Memorials to family for later designation. Condolences at Aspencare.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News