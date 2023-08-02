Dan A. Neumeister

December 15, 1934 - June 12, 2023

Dan A. Neumeister, 88, husband of Sharon M. Neumeister passed away June 12, 2023. Born December 15, 1934, at Dubuque, Iowa to Albert L. and Alvina B. (Hohnecker) Neumeister. Survived by, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Lynn Neumeister of Edmond, OK; daughter and son-in-law Ann and Bill Troe of Omaha, NE; and son and daughter-in-law J. Scott and Amy Neumeister of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Jackson and Emily Troe of Omaha, NE; Abby Neumeister of Edmond, OK; and Josh and Jake Neumeister of Omaha, NE; and sister-in-law Janet Neumeister of Dubuque, IA, brother-in-law Gordon Moore of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by parents, brother Tom of Dubuque, IA and granddaughter Caitlin Marie Neumeister of Edmond, OK.

A graduate of Iowa State University at Ames, IA with a degree in Agricultural Business, Dan worked for 25 years with American Stores Packing Co. with a final position there as General Manager, and subsequently spending 10 years as Associate Director of the UNL Food Processing Center on East Campus. As a retiree active with special projects at First Presbyterian Church, Meals On Wheels, Lincoln Public Libraries for several years and as an officer of the Flint Ridge Homes Association for many years their treasurer.

Celebration of life at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 40th & Yankee Hill on Saturday August 5th, 2023, 4 pm.

No Visitation/Cremation. Interment at a later date in Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, IA.

Memorials to First Presbyterian Foundation, Inc. of Lincoln, 17th and F Streets Lincoln, NE 68508.

