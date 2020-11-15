February 6, 1993 - November 8, 2020

Damian Jatindar Olander, 27, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born on February 6, 1993 in Pune, Maharashtra, India. He was adopted by Bob and Becci Olander at 15 months old. From that day forward, Damian changed his family's lives in the most amazing ways. He had many obstacles in life yet lived every day of his life as a celebration. Damian had autism and was non-verbal, but he spoke volumes. He was a great teacher to us all. Damian showed us unconditional love. He taught us patience, understanding, compassion and love. He taught us to truly appreciate all the simple things in life. Damian taught us that family and friends are the most important gifts in life and are to be cherished.

Damian is survived by his parents, Bob and Becci Olander, sister Aubrey (Matt) Trowbridge, nieces and nephews, Jaya Olander, Jazmin Lewis, Jax Olander, Kane Trowbridge, brother, Vijay Olander, sister, Lacey Olander and Corey Chase, nephews and nieces, Kai Krause, Nova Krause, Ender Krause and Ariella Chase and sister, Quinlan Olander. Damian had many, many aunts, uncles and cousins that played a big part in his life. Damian was loved by so many. We thank you all for loving Damian and giving him opportunities to live his life as a celebration, like only Damian could do.

Limited visitation 4-6 p.m., Friday (11-20-20) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. and 10:00-11:30 a.m., Saturday (11-21-20) at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr, Lincoln, NE. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and because of limited seating we invite you to join us via Livestream for the following on Saturday (11-21-20): Rosary-11:30 a.m. followed by the Eulogy -12 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial -12:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Masks are required and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Burial at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Holt International Adoption, Ronald McDonald House, Make-A-Wish, or the Autism organization of your choice. Please send balloons in place of flowers and for those attending the service, please wear bright colors. Live streaming of services and “Hugs from Home.” Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.