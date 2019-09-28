Dallen L. Buss
October 26, 1935 - September 24, 2019
After battling years of Parkinson's, COPD, Heart, and Platelet issues, Dallen passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Beatrice, NE to Herman and Tena Buss. Dallen married LaVona Lienemann on October 18, 1957 at Adams Lutheran Church. “The Love of Family is Life's Greatest Blessing. God blessed his life with a loving caring family which included 3 children - Cheryl, Cindy, and Connie and a daughter of the heart, Julie.
He had a strong work ethic which carried him throughout his life and future employment opportunities. Some of the places of employment were Goodrich Tire, Ellison and Knuth Drywall, and Kess Drywall, Eastmont Towers. Health issues arose and he retired at the age of 58.
He loved yard work, gardening, mowing on his John Deere, and time spent with family and friends. Dallen was part of the National Guard, as a member of the sharpshooter team. He was an active member of Southwood Lutheran Church, was a charter member of Southwood Lutheran Church and was part of the first church council.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, LaVona, daughters and son-in-laws, Cheryl and Rico Kotrous (Lincoln), Cindy and Ralph Anderson (Roca), Connie and Steve Schmidt (Lincoln); a daughter of the heart, Julie Johns (Omaha); grandchildren, Hope & Paul Bauman, Tiffany and Dan Wogahn, Amber Hohensee, Chris and Hannah Schmidt, Landon and Mallory Schmidt, Bryson Anderson, Kellan Anderson; great Grandchildren, Carson & Camdyn Wogahn, Tenley and Piper Bauman, and Eleanor Schmidt; brothers, Kenny Buss and Phyllis Truscott, Richard & Carol Buss; sisters and brother in-laws, Delores Schlake, Dorthy Thompson, Arlene Schlake, Darlene Penner, Marilyn & Melvin DeBuhr, Karen & Don Schmidt; in-laws include, Alice Schoneweis, Butch Lienemann, Mary & Bill Williams, Glennys Lienemann, Leon & Nelvie Lienemann, Waunita Theasmeyer, Karen & Kenny Holsing, Trish and Alan Schuster, many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents Herman and Tena Buss; in-laws Henry and Anna Lienemann; son-in-law, Junior Hohensee; sister, Eleanor Ideus and other loved ones.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m., Monday (9-30-19) at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68516. Private prior burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Public visitation with family greeting friends will be 4-6 p.m., Sunday (9-29-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the American Parkinson's Disease Association, (www.apdaparkinson.org), COPD Foundation, (www.copdfoundation.org) or to Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68516. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dallen Buss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.