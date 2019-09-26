October 26, 1935 - September 24, 2019
Dallen L. Buss, October 26, 1935 - September 24, 2019. Born in Beatrice to Herman and Tena Buss. Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m., Monday (9-30-19) at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68516. Private prior burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Public visitation with family greeting friends will be 4-6 p.m., Sunday (9-29-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
