Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will be 2:30 PM in the Clay Township Cemetery-rural Elk Horn, IA. Visitation will be from 4:00P-8:00P on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends from 5:00P-7:00P. Memorials are suggested to the Holbrook SDA Indian School.