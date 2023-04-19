Dale R. Peterson
June 15, 1931 - April 13, 2023
Dale R. Peterson, 91, of Lincoln, died on April 13, 2023.
Mr. Peterson was born June 15, 1931 to Bennie & Josie (Johnson) Peterson in Elk Horn, IA.
Preceded in death by two infant siblings; parents; wife, Lila; brother-in-law, Lyle Petersen.
Survived by his children, Shere Peterson, Rocky (Darla) Peterson, Shelly (Ric) Wickham; sister, Wava Petersen; grandchildren, Lindsay (Hans) Widicker, Laura (Brad) Carlson, Roxi Peterson, Kim (Jon) Daniel, Victoria (Devin) Dey, Beth Wickham; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jillian & Cooper Widicker, Rose & Calvin Carlson; many nieces, nephews & cousins; his five beloved cats.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will be 2:30 PM in the Clay Township Cemetery-rural Elk Horn, IA. Visitation will be from 4:00P-8:00P on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends from 5:00P-7:00P. Memorials are suggested to the Holbrook SDA Indian School.
