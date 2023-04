Dale R. Peterson, 91, of Lincoln, died on April 13, 2023. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will be 2:30 PM in the Clay Township Cemetery-rural Elk Horn, IA. Memorials are suggested to the Holbrook SDA Indian School. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.